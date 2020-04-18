GINcoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. GINcoin has a market cap of $27,882.60 and approximately $7.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,249.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.42 or 0.02571445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.03333059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00607847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00796706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00077438 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00577817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

