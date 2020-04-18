Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $69,683.48 and $185.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,991,318 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

