Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.50

News coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$15.33.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

