GoByte Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. GoByte has a total market cap of $139,958.22 and approximately $3,815.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, GoByte has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

