Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,832 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.92. 3,681,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

