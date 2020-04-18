Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

GS stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.93. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

