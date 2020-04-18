GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 17,141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 31.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $9.50 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

GSKY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 970,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,999. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $597.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

