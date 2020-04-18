Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 56,644 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Aqua America worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of WTR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

