Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, GuldenTrader and CoinExchange. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $3,712.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00607493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007468 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 510,209,497 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, YoBit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

