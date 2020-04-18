Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

