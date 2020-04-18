Happycoin (HPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.01096271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00179161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

