Harbour Investment Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Waste Management comprises 1.7% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

