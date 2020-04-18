Harbour Investment Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Stryker stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

