Harbour Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Starbucks comprises 3.5% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

