Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 4,717,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

