HashBX Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $337.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.04354928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

