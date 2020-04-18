HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,497,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

