HBZ coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $215,019.52 and approximately $27,106.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

