HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INO. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

