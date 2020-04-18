Head-To-Head Analysis: Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) vs. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (OTCMKTS:LOMA)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Buzzi Unicem and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 9.85% 12.83% 6.45%

Volatility & Risk

Buzzi Unicem has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buzzi Unicem and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $656.96 million 0.64 $79.47 million $0.54 6.57

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi Unicem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Buzzi Unicem and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buzzi Unicem 0 1 1 0 2.50 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 2 2 0 0 1.50

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.14%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than Buzzi Unicem.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina beats Buzzi Unicem on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

