HeartBout 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,018.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $47,623.89 and approximately $1,018.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.