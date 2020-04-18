Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. Hempco Food and Fiber has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

