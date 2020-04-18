HiCoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. HiCoin has a total market cap of $321,845.88 and approximately $11.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.