HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.03. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 199,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

