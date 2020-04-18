HOLD (HOLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $29,009.36 and approximately $15.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.02832655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00228833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

