Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $9.57 on Friday, hitting $209.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

