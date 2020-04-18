Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

