Homeros Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $59.10 million and $2.83 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02799374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00228453 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

