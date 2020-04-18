Honest Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $329,103.11 and approximately $15,849.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.02828666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00229621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

