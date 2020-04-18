HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Reaches $152,953.92

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $152,953.92 and approximately $655,174.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.