Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Update

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 4,265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,937,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $868.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.64.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.