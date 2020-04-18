Howard Capital Management Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.6% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

