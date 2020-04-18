Howard Capital Management Sells 1,210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,453,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,087,707. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.