Howard Capital Management Sells 3,431 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.4% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 20,961,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

