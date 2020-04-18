HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,073.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $3,073.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.01095842 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00175276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048266 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

