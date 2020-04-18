Humaniq Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $645,710.22 and approximately $50,490.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

