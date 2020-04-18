IDEX Membership Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,388.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $189,721.04 and approximately $3,388.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $94.86 or 0.01306975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.69 or 0.04418482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013816 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010171 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

