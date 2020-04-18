IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.16. 415,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.12. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

