ILCoin Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Crex24 and IDAX. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $108,520.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000296 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,389,671,407 coins and its circulating supply is 435,974,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange, IDAX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

