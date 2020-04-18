ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $454,104.66 and $811,946.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003720 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001069 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,511,581 coins and its circulating supply is 8,962,081 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.