Incent Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $9,229.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.02828666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00229621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

