Ink Achieves Market Capitalization of $771,638.94 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Ink has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $771,638.94 and $1,230.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, Gate.io and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, LBank, Exrates, Exmo, Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinEgg and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.