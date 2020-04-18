INO COIN (INO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $510,989.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $309.21 million and approximately $510,989.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00023639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

