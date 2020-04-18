Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Securities upgraded shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,553,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.05. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

