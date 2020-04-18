Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 983,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Interface by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Interface by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 340,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.83. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

