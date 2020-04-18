Interzone (ITZ) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.02575882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.03384738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00607683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00801037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077803 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00613797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

