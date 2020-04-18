Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9,707.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 226,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 223,766 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $12.20 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

