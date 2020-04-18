Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $3,357.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

