IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $449.55 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Exrates and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Exrates, Ovis, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Coinone, Cobinhood, FCoin, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

