IoTeX Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Coineal and Kucoin. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $13.70 million and $3.12 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.04541605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance, Bgogo, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

